Paul (finger) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

The Spurs have given Paul the green light to play Wednesday, and the veteran guard will avoid missing his first game of the season in the process. Over his last 10 games, Paul has averaged 8.5 points, 7.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 29.2 minutes. San Antonio has also opted to send Stephon Castle to the bench against Atlanta, keeping Paul with the first unit alongside the incoming De'Aaron Fox.