Spurs' Danny Green: Cleared to play Tuesday

Green (groin) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

As expected, Green, who was listed as probable heading into shootaround, has been cleared to play Tuesday. He's averaging the highest points per game (9.5) since he posted 11.7 back in 2014-15.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop