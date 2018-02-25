Spurs' Danny Green: Coming off bench in return

Green (illness) will come off the bench in his return to the lineup Sunday against the Cavaliers, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports.

Green sat out Friday's game with an illness and despite being cleared for a return Sunday, he's being held to a bench role. It's unclear if that means Green is set to have some sort of restrictions, though it certainly makes him a risky play for Sunday's DFS slate. Fantasy owners may want to temper expectations until Green is starting and back to his usual allotment of playing time.

