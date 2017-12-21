Spurs' Danny Green: Considered questionable Thursday

Green (groin) is considered questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Jazz, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Green returned from a two-game absence on Wednesday, playing 24 minutes before limping off the court in the fourth quarter once again. It appears he's still dealing with some lingering discomfort from that previous groin injury and it now brings his status into question for Thursday. Look for another update on Green's availability following pregame warmups, though it wouldn't be surprising if he was held out considering it's the second night of a back-to-back set.