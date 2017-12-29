Spurs' Danny Green: Contributes 15 points in win
Green supplied 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 22 minutes in Thursday's 119-107 win over the Knicks.
Green provided his first double-digit scoring tally since Dec. 6, a span of six games. All of the veteran sharpshooter's points came from behind the arc, as he equaled a season high in made three-pointers. Green's offensive contributions have gone through their fair share of fluctuations this season, but he retains solid scoring upside on any given night due his proficiency from long distance.
