Spurs' Danny Green: Dealing with groin tightness

Green has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the Celtics due to left groin tightness, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

Green had six points (2-6 FG), two rebounds and a block over 19 minutes before injuring himself. Bryn Forbes started in his place in the second half, which would likely be the case if Green is unable to play Saturday against the Suns. His status should clear up after Saturday's morning shootaround.