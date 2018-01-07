Spurs' Danny Green: Doubtful Sunday vs. Trail Blazers

Green (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's contest against Portland.

Green has missed seven of the Spurs' last 14 games, including the last two. Look for Bryn Forbes, Manu Ginobili, and Brandon Paul to see some extra minutes once again in Green's absence.

