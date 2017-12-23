Spurs' Danny Green: Downgraded to out Saturday

Green (groin) will be sidelined for Saturday's game against the Kings, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

It was originally reported that Green would be questionable for the contest, but coach Gregg Popovich has noted that Green will not take the floor. As a result, Bryn Forbes will likely draw another start.

