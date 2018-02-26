Spurs' Danny Green: Excels off bench in return

Green (illness) tallied 22 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 23 minutes in Sunday's 110-94 win over the Cavaliers.

The veteran sharpshooter had missed Friday's loss to the Nuggets with a bout of food poisoning, and head coach Gregg Popovich opted to ease him back in off the bench Sunday. That proved to be the right formula, as Green checked in second only to LaMarcus Aldridge in scoring on the Spurs while posting his best point total since he'd also managed the same amount against the Rockets on Feb. 1. Moreover, the nine-year pro drained five threes for the second time during the month, and his tally also marked his fifth contest with multiple treys over that span. Green is likely to be back with the first unit in what could be a high-scoring affair versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday evening, but further confirmation should come closer to that date.