Spurs' Danny Green: Expected to play Saturday

Green (groin) is expected to take the floor for Saturday's contest against the Nuggets, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

There has not been an official confirmation that Green will take the floor, so he should be considered probable for the time being. If he does indeed play, Bryn Forbes, Manu Ginobili and Brandon Paul could all see reduced run.

