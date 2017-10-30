Spurs' Danny Green: Fills box score in loss
Green totaled 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block across 28 minutes in Sunday's 97-94 loss to the Pacers.
Green continued his good start to the season, chipping in across the board on Sunday. Green has been a nice surprise for owners, showing glimpses of his upside in the process. He is currently averaging 11.8 points with 2.0 three-pointers, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks over his first six games. While his usage will likely take a hit once Kawhi Leonard (quad) returns, his defensive contributions could hold steady. If he maintains this form, he will have value in almost all leagues.
