Spurs' Danny Green: Good to go Wednesday

Green (groin) will play Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

As expected, Green will return to action after missing the previous two games with a sore left groin. He's averaging 9.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks across 27.9 minutes per game this season.

