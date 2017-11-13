Spurs' Danny Green: Hopes to play Tuesday after full practice

Green (hamstring) was a full participant in Monday's practice and hopes to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Mavericks, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The Spurs' practice Monday was a light one, so it's yet to be seen if Green will be good to go for at full speed Tuesday, but his optimism is encouraging. Another update on Green's status should come following the team's shootaround Monday morning.