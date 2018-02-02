Spurs' Danny Green: Leads team with 22 points
Green finished with 22 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 29 minutes in Thursday's 102-91 loss to the Rockets.
Green turned back the clock with a vintage performance, chipping in across the board. In what was arguably his best all-around performance of the season, he also took a season-high 18 field-goal attempts. Green has been putting up the defensive numbers this season but that is basically where his value ends. At this stage, he should only really be added as a streaming option if you are in need of blocks and steals with some three-pointers thrown in.
