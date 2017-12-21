Spurs' Danny Green: Limps off court Wednesday

Green (undisclosed) exited Wednesday's game in the fourth quarter and went to the locker room, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

Green was in some noticeable pain prior to exiting the contest, and he ultimately didn't return to the game. He returned to action Wednesday after missing the previous two games with a sore left groin, though it's unclear if he aggravated that injury or sustained a new one. With the Spurs heading into the second night of a back-to-back set, consider Green questionable for Thursday's game against the Jazz, though it wouldn't be surprising if he sat out. His status should clear up closer to tipoff; look for Bryn Forbes to see increased minutes if he's unable to play.