Spurs' Danny Green: Listed as questionable, says he'll play

Green (groin) technically remains questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers, but he told reporters he expects to play, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

A groin issue kept Green out of Saturday's win over Dallas, and the expectation is that he'll be back at his usual spot in the starting lineup Monday. After a fairly encouraging start to the season, Green's production has tailed off of late, as he's shooting just 33.3 percent from the floor in December, with averages of 5.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 made threes (29.0% 3PT) for the month.