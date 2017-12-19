Spurs' Danny Green: Officially out Monday vs. Clippers
Green (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Clippers, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Green indicated earlier Monday that he expected to play Monday, though the Spurs will instead take a cautious approach with their shooting guard and hold him out a second straight game. That said, it sounds like Green isn't far off from a return, so it wouldn't be surprising if he was cleared ahead of Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers. With Green out Monday, Bryn Forbes is expected to pick up another start. Forbes posted 11 points, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes on Saturday.
