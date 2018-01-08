Spurs' Danny Green: Out Monday vs. Kings
Green (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Green is set to miss his fourth game in a row, as the Spurs continue to be extra cautious with him in his recovery from a sore groin. His next opportunity to take the court will be Thursday against the Lakers, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest and he'll likely need to take part in a practice at some point early this week in order to be cleared. Look for Bryn Forbes to pick up yet another start at shooting guard. Over his last three starts, Forbes has averaged 13.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal across 33.3 minutes.
