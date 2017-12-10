Spurs' Danny Green: Out Saturday vs. Suns
Green (groin) has officially been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Suns, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Green was upgraded to game-time call for Saturday after originally being ruled out, so this was the expected move all along. Brynn Forbes will pick up the start in his place at shooting guard and should see a ton of minutes with the Spurs also resting Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker and Pau Gasol. Green's next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against the Mavericks.
