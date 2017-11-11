Spurs' Danny Green: Out Saturday with hamstring issue

Green will not play Saturday against the Bulls due to a hamstring injury, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

This is the first we've heard of the injury, but the shooting guard should be considered day-to-day for the time being. Bryn Forbes will move into the starting lineup in his place Saturday, and he should be in line for increased minutes given the absence of Manu Ginobili (rest).

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories