Spurs' Danny Green: Out Saturday with hamstring issue
Green will not play Saturday against the Bulls due to a hamstring injury, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
This is the first we've heard of the injury, but the shooting guard should be considered day-to-day for the time being. Bryn Forbes will move into the starting lineup in his place Saturday, and he should be in line for increased minutes given the absence of Manu Ginobili (rest).
More News
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Scores season-high 24 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Fills box score in loss•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Posts 17 in loss•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Tallies game-high scoring total Friday•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Held to five points in return from injury•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: No longer listed on injury report•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...