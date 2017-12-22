Spurs' Danny Green: Out Thursday
Green (groin) will not play in Thursday's game against the Jazz, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
Green returned from a groin injury for Wednesday's victory over the Trail Blazers, but he appeared to aggravate the injury during the contest. He was subsequently listed as questionable for Thursday's contest. He has since been ruled out, and with Manu Ginobili (rest) also out, Bryn Forbes and Brandon Paul figure to see relatively healthy workloads at shooting guard.
