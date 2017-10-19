Spurs' Danny Green: Posts 17 in loss
Green recorded 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 32 minutes in Wednesday's107-99 win over the Timberwolves.
With Kawhi Leonard (quad) out for the foreseeable future, everyone has to pitch in to keep the Spurs' offensive engine purring, so Green is putting in a full complement of minutes on the floor, far more than Gregg Popovich originally intended. Add Tony Parker on the verge of retirement and the aging of Manu Ginobli, Green finds himself in a position he hasn't yet faced over his eight-year career in San Antonio - in demand as one of San Antonio's primary offensive threats. He's never averaged more than 11.7 points per season but it looks like Green is in line for much more if Leonard isn't there to provide the bulk of the offensive attack. Target Green as a sleeper moving forward, even though Popovich remains one of the most unpredictable coaches fantasy-wise.
