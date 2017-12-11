Spurs' Danny Green: Probable for Tuesday
Green (groin) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Green missed Saturday's game against the Suns with a tight groin, but it was never considered serious enough to force an extended absence and he should be back in the lineup Tuesday after a one-game layoff. As long as everything goes as planned during pregame warmups, look for Green to take on his usual spot as the team's starting shooting guard, which should send Brynn Forbes back to a bench role.
