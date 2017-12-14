Spurs' Danny Green: Probable Friday with groin tightness

Green is probable for Friday's tilt against the Rockets due to left groin tightness, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Green returned from groin tightness to play in Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, though may have aggravated the injury. As a result, he'll head into Friday with a probable tag. More information about his status should emerge following that day's morning shootaround.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop