Spurs' Danny Green: Probable Friday with groin tightness
Green is probable for Friday's tilt against the Rockets due to left groin tightness, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
Green returned from groin tightness to play in Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, though may have aggravated the injury. As a result, he'll head into Friday with a probable tag. More information about his status should emerge following that day's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.