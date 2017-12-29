Spurs' Danny Green: Probable Saturday at Detroit
Green is probable for Saturday's game against the Pistons due to left groin tightness, the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Green has been dealing with a sore groin since missing Dec. 9's game against the Suns. Including that game, he's missed five of the past 10 contests. But, it appears he'll probably take the floor Saturday. More word on his status should emerge following that day's morning shootaround. If for some reason he ends up sitting out, Manu Ginobili and Bryn Forbes are candidates to see expanded roles.
