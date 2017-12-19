Spurs' Danny Green: Probable to play Wednesday

Green (groin) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

A sore left groin has kept Green out of the last two games, but he increased his activity Tuesday and all signs point to a return Wednesday night. Look for a more concrete update following shootaround Wednesday morning.

