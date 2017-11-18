Spurs' Danny Green: Puts up 17 points in win

Green posted 17 points (6-15 FG, 5-13 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocked shots in Friday's 104-101 win over the Thunder.

IT was definitely a step in the right direction for Green, who is still shaking off the ill effects of a hamstring injury that sidelined him last week Green was a standout defensively Frida y as his four steals led the team and matched his season-high total. Green's production should gradually increase as he puts the injury in the rear-view, and will warrant consideration in most formats until Kawhi Leonard returns, where every Spurs player will experience a slight dip in production.