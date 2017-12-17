Spurs' Danny Green: Questionable for Monday

Green (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Green missed Saturday's game against the Mavericks with groin tightness and while it's not considered something overly serious, there's still a chance he misses a second consecutive game. Look for Green to test it out during Monday's morning shootaround before a decision is made on his availability. If Green can't give it a go, Bryn Forbes would be the favorite to start in his place, though Rudy Gay would see a bigger workload as well.