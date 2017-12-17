Spurs' Danny Green: Questionable for Monday
Green (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Green missed Saturday's game against the Mavericks with groin tightness and while it's not considered something overly serious, there's still a chance he misses a second consecutive game. Look for Green to test it out during Monday's morning shootaround before a decision is made on his availability. If Green can't give it a go, Bryn Forbes would be the favorite to start in his place, though Rudy Gay would see a bigger workload as well.
More News
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Officially out Monday vs. Clippers•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Listed as questionable, says he'll play•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Ruled out with groin tightness•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Probable Friday with groin tightness•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Three points in return from groin injury•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...