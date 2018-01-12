Spurs' Danny Green: Questionable for Saturday

Green (groin) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

Green has missed the past five games with a groin injury, though the rest has apparently done him some good, as he'll come into Saturday with a questionable label. More word on his status should arrive after he tests things out in morning shootaround.

