Spurs' Danny Green: Questionable for Thursday

Green (groin) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Green has missed the last four games with a sore groin and the Spurs will likely continue to remain as cautious as possible with him in his recovery. That said, Green will likely try and test everything out during Thursday's morning shootaround before a final decision is made on his availability, so keep an eye out for something shortly after that session. If Green can't give it a go, Bryn Forbes would be in line for another start.