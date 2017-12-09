Spurs' Danny Green: Questionable Saturday

Green (groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns.

Green suffered the injury in Friday's game against the Celtics and was unable to play through it. Manu Ginobili (rest) has already been ruled out Saturday, so Bryan Forbes and Brandon Paul would presumably see increased run at shooting guard should he ultimately sit out. The North Carolina product is unlikely to see his status determined until closer to game-time.

