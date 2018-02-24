Play

Spurs' Danny Green: Questionable with illness

Green is questionable for Friday's contest against the Nuggets due to an illness, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

This is the first news of Green nursing an illness. If he ultimately ruled out for the contest, Bryn Forbes, Manu Ginobili and Brandon Paul are all candidates to pick up some extra minutes.

