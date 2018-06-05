Spurs' Danny Green: Recovering from groin injection

Green received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left groin earlier in the offseason and is continuing to rehab, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Green said that he has resumed some strengthening exercises but has yet to resume court work since the Spurs were eliminated by the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs back in late April. The 30-year-old shooting guard, who averaged 8.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.6 assists in 25.6 minutes per game over 70 regular-season contests, noted that he has yet to decide whether he'll exercise his $10 million player option for 2018-19 or hit unrestricted free agency July 1. He'll likely meet with the team brass at some point in June and take into account the Spurs' draft selections later in the month before making a decision.