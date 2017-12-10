Spurs' Danny Green: Ruled out Saturday vs. Suns
Green (groin) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Green's groin tightened up on him during Friday's matchup with the Celtics, which ultimately forced him from the game after just 19 minutes. With little time to recover with the second game of a back-to-back scheduled on Saturday, the Spurs are set to hold Green out, as there's no reason to potentially aggravate the injury further. With both Green and Manu Ginobili (rest) out, look for hefty workloads for both Bryn Forbes and Brandon Paul at the shooting guard spot.
