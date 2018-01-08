Spurs' Danny Green: Ruled out Sunday
Green (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
As expected, Green will be held out for the third straight game Sunday as he continues to deal with lingering groin tightness. Bryn Forbes will get the start again at shooting guard in Green's absence, with Manu Ginobili and Brandon Paul likely seeing extended run as well.
More News
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Doubtful Sunday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Won't play Friday vs. Phoenix•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Sidelined Wednesday vs. 76ers•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Status uncertain for Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Will play Saturday•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Probable Saturday at Detroit•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...