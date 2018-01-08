Spurs' Danny Green: Ruled out Sunday

Green (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

As expected, Green will be held out for the third straight game Sunday as he continues to deal with lingering groin tightness. Bryn Forbes will get the start again at shooting guard in Green's absence, with Manu Ginobili and Brandon Paul likely seeing extended run as well.

