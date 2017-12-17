Spurs' Danny Green: Ruled out with groin tightness

Green has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks due to left groin tightness, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

Green was expected to start at small forward with Kawhi Leonard being rested, but he apparently aggravated the groin injury that cost him some time last week. With Green out, look for Rudy Gay to step into the starting lineup while Bryn Forbes sees a good chunk of playing time at shooting guard.