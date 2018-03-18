Spurs' Danny Green: Scores 12 in Saturday's start

Green scored 12 points (5-16 FG, 2-10 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, five assists and a block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 117-101 win over the Timberwolves.

It wasn't a particularly good shooting performance, but with LaMarcus Aldridge dominating down low, Green didn't need to be sharp. The Spurs have won all three of their games since shifting to a smaller, quicker starting lineup that includes the 30-year-old, so don't expect his role to change any time soon, but he hasn't stepped up his own production much -- Green is averaging 9.3 points, 5.0 boards, 2.3 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 28.3 minutes during the win streak, although he has supplied a surprising 3.0 blocks.