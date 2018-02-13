Spurs' Danny Green: Scores 13 points in 30 minutes

Green scored 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), grabbed five rebounds and recorded two blocks across 30 minutes Monday in San Antonio's loss to Utah.

Over the years Green has proven that his fantasy floor is high but his ceiling remains low. Green has been enjoying a strong February and will likely continue to absorb some of the offensive opportunities that a hobbled LaMarcus Aldridge (knee) vacated. He isn't a must-own player, but his three-point shooting and defensive counting stats will always be valuable as you fill out your lineup.