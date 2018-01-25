Spurs' Danny Green: Scores 14 points in Wednesday's win

Green totaled 14 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 108-85 win over the Grizzlies.

Green was productive on both ends of the court, breaking a four-game cold streak in which he combined to score 25 points on nine-of-34 from the field. Green remains a decent fantasy option, particularly in category leagues, but he's definitely inconsistent.