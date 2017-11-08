Spurs' Danny Green: Scores season-high 24 points in Tuesday's win

Green supplied 24 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 120-107 win over the Clippers.

Green keeps stepping up in the absence of Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps) , and this was the 30-year-old wing's sixth double-digit scoring effort through 11 games. Green also finished with season highs in scoring, treys, and made free throws while contributing in every statistical category (as usual). With Leonard set to be sidelined for at least the next few weeks, expect Green to continue doing his best to help pick up the slack on both ends.