Spurs' Danny Green: Sidelined Wednesday vs. 76ers
Green (groin) will not play during Wednesday's contest against the 76ers.
Green has played just 14 and 19 minutes over his past two games, with Wednesday marking the second half of a back-to-back set. So, the coaching staff will opt to exercise caution with Green. As a result, Bryn Forbes, Brandon Paul, Darrun Hilliard and other deep wing reserves on the team will probably see extra run, especially with Manu Ginobili (rest) also sidelined.
