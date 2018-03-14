Spurs' Danny Green: Solid in start

Green collected 11 points (3-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 108-72 victory over the Magic.

Green moved back into the starting lineup Tuesday and had himself a nice outing. He scored in double-figures for the first time in his last four games while also contributing in both steals and blocks. As per usual, he has been up and down over the entire season and is a hard player to own in a lot of leagues. His value comes from three-pointers and defensive stats and that is exactly what he delivered tonight.