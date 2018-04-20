Spurs' Danny Green: Solid production in Game 3 loss

Green totaled nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one block across 20 minutes during San Antonio's 110-97 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Green bounced back from a scoreless effort over 25 minutes in Game 2 with a series-high point total. The 30-year-old doubled his previous high-water marks of five shot attempts and two rebounds as well, but he still serves as a fourth scoring option at best behind LaMarcus Aldridge, Rudy Gay and Patty Mills. Consequently, he projects exclusively as a deep DFS tournament play for Sunday's Game 4.