Spurs' Danny Green: Status uncertain for Wednesday
Coach Gregg Popovich said after Tuesday's 100-91 win over the Knicks that the Spurs could shut Green (groin) down for a few games to let him heal, Jabari Young of San Antonio Express-News reports.
Green has played just 14 and 19 minutes, respectively, over his last two games and has been noticeably hobbled while doing so. For that reason, the Spurs are considering holding him out a few games, with the hope that it would allow him to get closer to full strength. With the Spurs heading into the second night of a back-to-back set Wednesday at Philadelphia, consider Green highly questionable for that contest and another update will likely be provided following the team's morning shootaround. Bryn Forbes would likely start and see extended minutes if Green is held out.
