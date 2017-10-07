Spurs' Danny Green: Tallies game-high scoring total Friday

Green posted 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 22 minutes in Friday's 113-93 preseason win over the Kings.

The defensive-minded veteran was a scoring force Friday, putting up a team-high amount of shot attempts and draining an impressive 57.1 percent of his tries from behind the arc. Green's performance was certainly a pleasant surprise, considering he'd gone 1-for-7 from the field over 18 minutes in last Monday's preseason opener. He's has seen a notable offensive downturn over the last two seasons, averaging just over seven points per contest while generating sub-40 percent success rates from the field. Therefore, while Friday's effort was a welcome sight, it likely isn't indicative of what Green will provide fantasy-wise on a night-to-night basis.