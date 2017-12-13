Spurs' Danny Green: Three points in return from groin injury

Green (groin) tallied three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 95-89 loss to the Mavericks.

Green had missed last Saturday's contest versus the Suns due to groin tightness and saw his shot go cold in his return Tuesday. The 30-year-old has been slumping from the field overall in December, as he's now sporting an unsightly 34.1 percent success rate from the field, including 32.1 percent from three-point range, in six contests to start the month. With Kawhi Leonard (quad) now back in action, except to also see Green progressively return to more of the defensive specialist role he's played the last two seasons, a pair of campaigns in which his average shot attempts dropped from the 9.4 he'd posted in the 2014-15 season to 7.1 and 6.6, respectively.