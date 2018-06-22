Spurs' Danny Green: To accept player option

Green will accept his $10 million player option for the 2018-19 campaign, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Green just turned 31 years old and is coming off another down year shooting the ball from distance, which may be driving his decision to accept his player option rather than test the open market. From the 2011-12 season through the 2014-15 season, he made 42.3 percent of his shots from three. Over the past three campaigns, that number has dropped drastically to 35.7 percent.