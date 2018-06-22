Spurs' Danny Green: To accept player option
Green will accept his $10 million player option for the 2018-19 campaign, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Green just turned 31 years old and is coming off another down year shooting the ball from distance, which may be driving his decision to accept his player option rather than test the open market. From the 2011-12 season through the 2014-15 season, he made 42.3 percent of his shots from three. Over the past three campaigns, that number has dropped drastically to 35.7 percent.
More News
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Recovering from groin injection•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Solid production in Game 3 loss•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Will rejoin starting five Monday•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: To come off bench Thursday•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Connects on three treys versus Bucks•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....