Spurs' Danny Green: To come off bench Thursday
Green will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Thunder. Pau Gasol will enter the starting five, pushing LaMarcus Aldridge to power forward and Kyle Anderson to small forward -- Green's usual spot.
Green has started the past eight games for the Spurs, averaging 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 2.0 threes and 1.5 assists in 27.5 minutes. However, it appears coach Gregg Popovich wants to exploit certain matchups against OKC, so Green will come off the pine Thursday. In a bench role this season, Green has posted 8.7 points and 2.4 rebounds across 21.7 minutes per contest.
