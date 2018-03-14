Spurs' Danny Green: Will enter starting five Tuesday

Green will enter the starting five for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Jabari Young of San Antonio Express-News reports.

Green has been stuck in a bench role over the last few weeks, but will shift back to the top unit Tuesday in what appears to be a very small unit. After logging a meager 14 and 18 minutes, respectively, over the last two games, Green should see added run while working with the starting five. Pau Gasol will head to the bench in the corresponding move, with LaMarcus Aldridge shifting to center.