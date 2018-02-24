Spurs' Danny Green: Will not play Friday
Green (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
News of Green's illness was reported shortly before pregame warmups, which subsequently resulted in a questionable designation. The veteran sharp shooter will ultimately be sidelined for the contest, which figures to open up playing time for Bryn Forbes and Manu Ginobili. His next opportunity to play will be Sunday against the Cavaliers.
More News
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Questionable with illness•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Scores 13 points in 30 minutes•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Leads team with 22 points•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Scores 14 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...