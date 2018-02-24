Play

Spurs' Danny Green: Will not play Friday

Green (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

News of Green's illness was reported shortly before pregame warmups, which subsequently resulted in a questionable designation. The veteran sharp shooter will ultimately be sidelined for the contest, which figures to open up playing time for Bryn Forbes and Manu Ginobili. His next opportunity to play will be Sunday against the Cavaliers.

